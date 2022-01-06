Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — What’s left of Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach (Rückrunde)

We recorded this podcast working under the assumption that Bayern Munich will actually be facing off with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Will it really happen? No one seems to know at this point, so we’re just going to proceed like normal (though absolutely nothing is normal in 2022 so far).

Anyway, let’s take a quick look at what is on tap for this episode (and it would be shocking if most Bayern Munich fans are not heading straight for the tap to watch this one):

A look at who is in and who is out for this match.

Why Gladbach might be even more of a mess at this stage than Bayern Munich.

Some excitement for seeing the Bayern youngsters.

A prediction on the match.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

