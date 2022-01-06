Youth movement for Bayern Munich: Arijon Ibrahimovic, Lucas Copado, Taylor Booth and others take part in final training, while Leon Goretzka could miss Gladbach match

Here we are...just a day before Bayern Munich is set to kick off the Rückrunde against Borussia Mönchengladbach and mostly everyone is still unsure if the game will happen.

Well, we’ve got some bad news, some good news, and some semi-good news.

Let’s take a look and see the latest coming out of Säbener Straße.

According to Tz’s Manuel Bonke, Leon Goretzka only trained individually and that will likely rule him out for the Gladbach match:

#FCBayern midfielder Leon #Goretzka only trains individually today. He is not an option for #FCBBMG.

Bonke also said that Niklas Süle was back in team training and should be ready for Friday after dealing with back pain on Wednesday:

Immerhin eine positive Nachricht für den #FCBayern: Niklas #Süle nimmt am Abschlusstraining vor #FCBBMG Teil. Der Verteidiger musste gestern wegen Rückenproblemen passen. — Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) January 6, 2022

At least some positive news for the #FCBayern : Niklas #Süle takes part in the final training #FCBBMG . The defender had to pass yesterday due to a back problem.

So, what does the availability status look like for the Bavarians if Bonke’s reporting is accurate? Here you go:

COVID-19: Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernández, Tanguy Nianzou, Corentin Tolisso, Alphonso Davies, Christopher Scott

Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernández, Tanguy Nianzou, Corentin Tolisso, Alphonso Davies, Christopher Scott African Cup of Nations: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr Sick: Gabriel Vidovic

Gabriel Vidovic Injuries — Doubtful: Josip Stanišić, Leon Goretzka

Josip Stanišić, Leon Goretzka Injuries — Probable: Niklas Süle

So...how does Bayern Munich fill all of those holes? With youth! Check this out:

Der #FCBayern-Kader für #FCBBMG wird mit sieben Campus-Kickern aufgefüllt: Bright Arrey-Mbi, Lucas Copado, Nico Feldhahn, Taylor Booth, Jamie Lawrence, Paul Wanner, Arjon Ibrahimovic nehmen heute am Abschlusstraining Teil. — Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) January 6, 2022

The #FCBayern squad for #FCBBMG is filled with seven campus kickers: Bright Arrey-Mbi, Lucas Copado, Nico Feldhahn, Taylor Booth, Jamie Lawrence, Paul Wanner, Arijon Ibrahimovic are taking part in the final training today.

It looks like Bayern Munich was able to get at least some of its Bayern Munich II contingent back on campus early in hopes of getting them ready for a crash course on how to take on Gladbach. Bright Arrey-Mbi, Lucas Copado, Nico Feldhahn, Taylor Booth, Jamie Lawrence, Paul Wanner, and Arijon Ibrahimovic could all see action.