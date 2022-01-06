 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Youth movement for Bayern Munich: Arijon Ibrahimovic, Lucas Copado, Taylor Booth and others take part in final training, while Leon Goretzka could miss Gladbach match

What might the squad look like against Gladbach? Find out here.

By CSmith1919 Updated
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Youth League Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Here we are...just a day before Bayern Munich is set to kick off the Rückrunde against Borussia Mönchengladbach and mostly everyone is still unsure if the game will happen.

Well, we’ve got some bad news, some good news, and some semi-good news.

Let’s take a look and see the latest coming out of Säbener Straße.

According to Tz’s Manuel Bonke, Leon Goretzka only trained individually and that will likely rule him out for the Gladbach match:

#FCBayern midfielder Leon #Goretzka only trains individually today. He is not an option for #FCBBMG.

Bonke also said that Niklas Süle was back in team training and should be ready for Friday after dealing with back pain on Wednesday:

At least some positive news for the #FCBayern : Niklas #Süle takes part in the final training #FCBBMG . The defender had to pass yesterday due to a back problem.

So, what does the availability status look like for the Bavarians if Bonke’s reporting is accurate? Here you go:

  • COVID-19: Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernández, Tanguy Nianzou, Corentin Tolisso, Alphonso Davies, Christopher Scott
  • African Cup of Nations: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr
  • Sick: Gabriel Vidovic
  • Injuries — Doubtful: Josip Stanišić, Leon Goretzka
  • Injuries — Probable: Niklas Süle

So...how does Bayern Munich fill all of those holes? With youth! Check this out:

The #FCBayern squad for #FCBBMG is filled with seven campus kickers: Bright Arrey-Mbi, Lucas Copado, Nico Feldhahn, Taylor Booth, Jamie Lawrence, Paul Wanner, Arijon Ibrahimovic are taking part in the final training today.

It looks like Bayern Munich was able to get at least some of its Bayern Munich II contingent back on campus early in hopes of getting them ready for a crash course on how to take on Gladbach. Bright Arrey-Mbi, Lucas Copado, Nico Feldhahn, Taylor Booth, Jamie Lawrence, Paul Wanner, and Arijon Ibrahimovic could all see action.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...