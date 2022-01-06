Bayern Munich’s COVID-19 conundrum and the possibilities for Friday

It seems like every few hours another shoe drops for Bayern Munich regarding its status for the Rückrunde opener, so let’s take a look at what the possibilities are for Friday’s Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach:

1. Let’s Play: “On to Allianz Arena”

Should the DFL deem that Bayern Munich has enough able bodies, the boys will carry on. Even with all of the absences, Bayern Munich still might technically have enough to play the game (at least in theory). Here is list of players who are out or in doubt:

COVID-19: Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernández, Tanguy Nianzou, Corentin Tolisso, Alphonso Davies

Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernández, Tanguy Nianzou, Corentin Tolisso, Alphonso Davies African Cup of Nations: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr Injuries — Doubtful: Josip Stanišić

Josip Stanišić Injuries — Questionable: Leon Goretzka, Niklas Süle

So...who else can play? Technically, Gabriel Vidovic, Christopher Scott, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Armindo Sieb and Taylor Booth are all eligible (per kicker as captured by @iMiaSanMia), but none have been at training as of yet. Most likely because they are on vacation. Vidovic is also sick for what it is worth.

There is also the chance that Tolisso, Coman, and Richards could test out of the isolation just prior to game time, but with Coman already banged up and the other two players just coming off of a break, that might not be the best option.

According to kicker, the DFL is waffling on postponing the match because it would get global attention, but that could be pure speculation.

2. Cancellation: “Maybe next time!”

Bild, however, has a report that states that if Davies tests positive for the Omicron variant, it could take everyone who was exposed to him out of action for two weeks.

Yikes!

This is clearly the worst case scenario to start the second half of the season. While Bayern Munich did not forbid its players from travelling abroad, it is clear that the loose restrictions — even if everything was done sensibly and carefully while on holiday — have had terrible repercussions.

What will officially happen? We’ll likely know in the coming hours.