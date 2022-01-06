Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest not making Bayern Munich move; Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid still interested in Benjamin Pavard; Wout Weghorst eyeing Premier League?; Real Madrid out on Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger; and MORE!

FC Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest might eventually think about a move to Bayern Munich, but it will not be any time soon:

Most recently, Sergino Dest was once again associated with FC Bayern, and now the US international in the service of FC Barcelona has probably rejected the Munich team for the second time after 2020. As the Spanish sports daily “ Sport “ reports, the full-back does not want to leave the Catalans in the winter and will focus entirely on the second half of the season under coach and club legend Xavi. Previously, reports had made the rounds that Dest was on the cross-off list at Barcelona, ​​as the highly indebted club was absolutely dependent on income. According to “Sport”, Bayern were not the only top European club that had the 21-year-old on their list. For example, Chelsea and Atlético Madrid are said to be interested, but have also received a rejection.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both looking to bolster their backlines and both clubs have an eye on Benjamin Pavard:

Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard has apparently aroused interest in Spain. Sky reporter Torben Hoffmann estimates the likelihood of a change in winter. Benjamin Pavard is dissatisfied with his role as full-back at Bayern and is therefore toying with a farewell to Munich. According to Spanish media reports, there should be calls from Spain for the French defender. Accordingly, with Atletico and Real, two top-class players are interested. Sky reporter Torben Hoffmann cannot imagine a change of the French in winter. Especially due to the uncertain future of Niklas Süle and the lack of personnel on the right side of the defense, Pavard will not be allowed to go. The 25-year-old also has a contract until 2024.

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst is big physical presence, but he might be looking to move on from the Bundesliga:

Wout Weghorst has been one of the top performers at VfL since his arrival in Wolfsburg in 2018. The striker has already scored 55 goals for the Wolves in 115 Bundesliga games. However, the future of the Dutchman is uncertain. His contract with Lower Saxony runs until the summer of 2023. The 29-year-old told the kicker that the decision about a future collaboration does not depend on him alone: ​​“From my point of view, the feeling is still very good. I still feel very comfortable with the club. So far I haven’t heard from the club that they want to extend it and continue working with me. It’s not just up to me.” At the same time, Weghorst refers to his dream of playing in England one day: “In the end, I just want to say that I got the most out of my career. I would like to win a prize someday. I haven’t done that in my entire career. My dream is the Premiere League.” To make this a reality, the striker recently signed with a new consultancy agency. With the Wolves, Weghorst would like to make history first. The Dutchman is still eight goals short of being the most successful goalscorer in the history of VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Weghorst definitely wants to win this record, which Edin Dzeko currently holds with 66 goals: “That is the goal. It is a dream to be the top scorer of all time here.”

Bayern Munich is not on the pitch, but that does not mean there is not a lot to talk about.

The big news has mostly revolved around the transfer market, but also with a former manager. Here is what we have on tap for the episode:

Chuck and Tom reuniting...and it felt so good!

A look at some of the biggest names that have been linked to Bayern Munich including Raphinha, Donny van de Beek, Denis Zakaria, Matthias Ginter, and more.

A look at Niko Kovac’s unfortunate situation with AS Monaco.

An appreciation of another fantastic season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Seriously, it was awesome from start to finish.

Yesterday was Bayern Munich club legend Uli Hoeneß’s 70th birthday. To celebrate, the team put together this video celebrating Hoeneß’s career:

Related Uli Hoeneß admits he was Team Brazzo at Bayern Munich during power struggle with Hansi Flick

It looks like Real Madrid might not be serious about a move for Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger: