Report: Bayern Munich to prioritize Ousmane Dembele signing if Kingsley Coman leaves

There have been reports linking Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele for more than a month, but L’Equipe thinks they have the rationale for why the Bavarians would make such a move.

While Dembele’s talent has never been in question, his injury history and salary requirements might give many clubs a reason to balk — including Bayern Munich.

Per the report from L’Equipe (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is said to make Dembele a priority if Coman leaves the club this summer as the Bavarians want to avoid a “David Alaba situation.” Here are the details:

Bayern Munich could potentially sell Coman this summer if it cannot reach a deal for a contract extension.

That sale would trigger a pursuit of Dembele.

Key Bayern Munich scouts Marco Neppe and Laurent Busser are keeping focused on French players, including Dembele.

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn have Dembele, Raphinha (Leeds United) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea FC) as potential candidates to replace Coman. The club would like to see a three-to-four year contract with whoever is signed.

Julian Nagelsmann is also a fan of Dembele.

Bayern Munich’s bosses think surrounding Dembele with so many French players will help improve his discipline/attitude.

The club also thinks that its medical staff can help keep Dembele more healthy and available. Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman have been considered “injury” success stories, but that would seem debatable.

Former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge would also support a move for Dembele.

Is this true or just fantasy?

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich seems to be making every effort to reach a deal with Coman. Should that fail, it is believable that the club would want to sell the Frenchman in hopes of garnering some sort of return on investment. Whether or not Bayern Munich would actually pursue Dembele on a serious basis remains to be seen.