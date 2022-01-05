Bayern Munich Alumni: FC Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa (!?)

Former Bayern Munich treble-winner Philippe Coutinho has not had a great time at FC Barcelona this season…ore really at all since making the move from Liverpool.

Now, the Brazilian could finally be ready to pack his bags once again. Per the latest reports, though, it will not be on a permanent transfer, but another loan.

Surprisingly, the leader in the clubhouse to land Coutinho appears to be Aston Villa:

Okay…you might be saying, “That’s just Rudy Galetti, I’m ‘Team Fab’ and won’t believe anything until I hear it from Fabrizio Romano.”

If that is the case, here you go:

Aston Villa are in direct contact with Philippe Coutinho agent to negotiate potential loan move, as first reported by @tjcope @helenacondis. It’s not a done deal/agreed yet. #AVFC



Coutinho has been discussed with 3 Premier League clubs. He’s open and prepared to leave Barça. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2022

In addition to Aston Villa, Arsenal FC, Newcastle United, Everton, Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur, have also been linked to Coutinho (as reported by The Mirror). Interestingly, Aston Villa was not listed by The Mirror as a club checking in on Coutinho.

While a move to Aston Villa was not expected, it certainly could make sense for everyone involved.