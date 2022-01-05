Breaking: Alphonso Davies tests positive for Covid-19 + he trained with his teammates today

The hits just keep on coming. Just minutes ago, it was announced that Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has tested positive for Covid-19. Davies trained with his teammates today, which means the entire squad is at risk of potential infection.

Here is the official announcement from the club:

ℹ️ Alphonso Davies has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 5, 2022

Davies becomes the 9th player to test positive at Bayern in the last week or so. The club have already requested that Friday’s Bundesliga return game against Gladbach be postponed. The DFL haven’t made a decision on that yet, but Davies is unlikely to be the last +ve case on this Bayern squad.

Per Bild, it could get worse though. If Davies has the Omicron variant, the health authorities could order Bayern’s entire squad into quarantine. This would not only affect the Gladbach game, but the Koln game right after.

Also, looking at this from the outside, it’s baffling how Davies was allowed to train with the team before the results of his Covid test were known. This is a massive oversight and it needs to be corrected immediately.