Bayern Munich want the DFL to postpone the Gladbach game

2022 is off to a poor start as it looks like Bayern Munich may not be able to play their opening game of the Ruckrunde. The clash against Borussia Monchengladbach is currently in serious jeopardy after EIGHT players on the Bavarian side tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

BMG sporting director Max Eberl confirmed that Bayern have asked the DFL for a postponement:

️ Eberl: "Bayern are keen to postpone the game. Ultimately, it's the DFL's decision though. We're not concerning ourselves with the situation. We're preparing intensively and our full focus is on the match."#DieFohlen #FCBBMG pic.twitter.com/t2j3NJGml4 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) January 5, 2022

Gladbach themselves have four players who’ve tested positive at the moment. However, no team have more positive cases than Bayern, who will miss a significant chunk of the starting XI for the Bundesliga restart:

Teams with the most Covid cases in the Bundesliga [ Bild] pic.twitter.com/bpsGGvWc4t — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 5, 2022

The situation is made worse by the fact that Bayern’s reserve team is on break, and none of the players can be called up at the moment. Gabriel Vidovic, who was supposed to take part in training with the first team, is also out with a cold. Only ten outfield players managed to take part in team training today, with Niklas Sule and Leon Goretzka missing due to possible injury.

So will the game be postponed? Per the rules, a club can request it if they have fewer than 15 available players. With injuries, Bayern should fall just under the limit. If that’s the case, then the ball will be in the DFL’s court. We’ll keep you updated with their decision.