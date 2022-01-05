Uli Hoeness trusts Thomas Muller to become president of Bayern Munich one day

Former Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness gave a grand interview to Abendzeitung on his 70th birthday, and we’re only starting to dig into it. One of the questions he was asked pertained to Bayern’s legendary treble-winning squad in 2013, and whether the key players therein could expect a job at the club in the future. Here’s the exchange:

Which of the 2013 triple heroes Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller could start a second career at FC Bayern? That’s a tradition at the club.

Personally, I can imagine all of them. Franck, perhaps, as a youth coach. Arjen has built a nice house in Groningen and probably sees his future there, but I’d also like to see him here. Basti, Philipp and Thomas are all predestined for a position with us. Philipp is doing a good job at the DFB, I hear. Basti is a super ambassador for FC Bayern in every respect. These are personalities you can always think about when it comes to the future of the club. About Thomas, anyway. I trust him with any job. He’s intelligent, smart, and well versed in business.

Wouldn’t Muller be predestined to be manager?

He could also be president or CEO one day. But we’re in a great position and have made the transition at the highest level, with Herbert Hainer as president, Oliver Kahn at the helm of the AG and Hasan (Salihamidzic, editor’s note), a young sports director who’s doing a much better job than many would have you believe.