Update: Bayern Munich youngster Gabriel Vidovic sick, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Süle likely battling injuries

Update: 6:45AM EST

Per Bild, Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle’s absence is not related to COVID-19, but more likely is due to an injury. Süle missed the Wolfsburg game before the break with a back injury.

Regardless, a lingering back injury is a cause for concern for the big fella, who would seem set to play a major role — if healthy — should Bayern Munich actually square off with Gladbach on Friday.

Imagine you are a talented youngster like Bayern Munich’s Gabriel Vidovic.

You are a good prospect, but you just happen to be at one of the few clubs where the pathway to the first team is blocked by one mega-talent after another.

Now imagine that you are Vidovic — and through some crazy chain of events involving a pandemic and injuries — your pathway to a first team appearance just cleared up and you actually have a chance to prove your mettle as an 18-year-old...only you are hit with a nasty cold and probably cannot suit up for your golden opportunity.

Such is life on Säbener Straße these days.

Update #Vidovic: He should take part in the training session today but he is still missing. Official statement: He has a cold. Now he is a doubt for the match against @borussia. Not other players of U19 & U23 included as expected. Süle and Goretzka also missing. @SkySportNewsHD pic.twitter.com/XLXDXJ8bVU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 5, 2022

With Vidovic potentially out of the picture, Bayern Munich does not have any other U-19 or U-23 players readily available. This seems like an oversight in player management as the squad returned to training on Monday.

With Bayern Munich’s players essentially off and traveling abroad for roughly two weeks, it seems like this was always going to be a possibility and the club could have called more youth players in as a precaution.

Regardless, the game on Friday against Borussia Mönchengladbach is now officially in doubt with Niklas Süle and Leon Goretzka missing the session. There was no official word released as to why those two players also missed the practice.

We know that Goretzka is battling an injury and Süle was also banged up before the team dispersed for the break, but have not received a status update on either player yet for today.

Stay tuned...