Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka isn’t in it just for the money

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has almost become known for his off-the-field work as much as his on-pitch exploits, but it is clear that his footballing skills — and not his charitable work — has made him a rich man.

Even with the new, lucrative deal he recently signed, Goretzka will not let the money get to is head or change him.

“There are certainly more important things than money. When people say that contract negotiations are all about squeezing out the last euro, they often get the wrong picture. Money is not the primary reason for an extension,” Goretzka said in an interview with Säbener 51 that was made available on FCBayern.com. “Identification with the club is very important to me.”

Goretzka desire to be a keystone member of the club will surely endear him to the fan base, but those supporters might have to wait to see the Germany international back in action. An injury has Goretzka’s status in doubt for Friday’s match against Gladbach.