Report: Bayern Munich will not make further transfers in the winter window

The recent departure of long-frustrated ne'er-do-well Michael Cuisance raised hopes that Bayern Munich might make a seldom-seen winter transfer. Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg (formerly of Sport1), however, says that the club is not planning to sign any new players in the winter window. That is in spite of the ongoing difficulty Bayern may have in filling its substitute bench as no fewer than eight players are currently sidelined by the latest wave of the COVID-19 virus.

Update #FCBayern: Despite the Corona problems no transfers are planned this window. The bosses have trust in the squad. Money should be saved. Talent Vidovic (has a cold actually) is expected to get the place of Cuisance. @SkySportNewsHD — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 4, 2022

The number of players currently in isolation has jeopardized the status of Bayern’s upcoming clash with Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday. The current list of convalescents includes Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso, Tanguy Nianzou, Kingsley Coman, Omar Richards, Leroy Sané, and Dayot Upamecano—and that is only the list of infected players.

Be that as it may, the club ostensibly hopes to fill out its squad with call-ups from the amateurs. Plettenberg repots that Gabriel Vidovic will take Cuisance’s place, while other youth players like Malik Tillman may also make the squad.

As far as transfer links are concerned, Plettenberg denies that Bayern is seriously interested in either Raphinha (Leeds) or Donny van de Beek (Manchester United), whether in the winter or summer window. A Premier League price tag is probably enough to dissuade the frugal Bavarians.