Uli Hoeneß admits he was Team Brazzo at Bayern Munich during power struggle with Hansi Flick

When Hansi Flick and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic started to butt heads during the 2020/21 season at Bayern Munich, fans, pundits, and even front office members started to fall into two camps: Team Flick or Team Brazzo.

When it comes to deciphering where former team president Uli Hoeneß stood on the matter, the soon-to-be 70-year-old left no doubt about whose back he had during the power struggle.

“(Salihamidzic) always knew I was by his side, especially in the conflict with Hansi Flick. Some people at the club wanted to get rid of him” Hoeneß told Zeit Online (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “If I let myself fall back on the mountain and Hasan stood behind me, I would be certain that he would catch me.”

The interesting part of the quote is Hoeneß strategically leaking that there were some folks that would have rather seen Brazzo hit the bricks than Flick. There are not many public-facing figures to choose from in that mix, so that could make for some uncomfortable water cooler talk in the executive wing at Säbener Straße.