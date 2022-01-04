Breaking COVID-19 news: Per Bild, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, Kathleen Krüger reportedly positive; Dayot Upamecano uncertain; Josip Stanisic clear

Update: 8:45AM EST

The hits keep coming. Per Bild, team manager Kathleen Krüger has joined the list of positive tests:

According to BILD information, team manager Kathleen Krüger (36) also tested positive on Monday.

Not good.

According to Bild, the COVID-19 situation at Bayern Munich is getting worse.

Leroy Sane’s test was inconclusive yesterday, but now Sane has tested positive per the German outlet. In addition, Dayot Upamecano was not seen at practice, which has some wondering if the Frenchman has also tested positive. There has been no official word on his status as of yet. Team manager Kathleen Krüger’s condition is also in question as well due to her inconclusive test yesterday.

.@leroy_sane was tested positive according to @BILD information! @FCBayern

Just about the only bright spot was that Josip Stanisic tested negative — which really might not help the squad much this weekend considering the young defender is still working his way back from an injury and likely would be out anyway.

Josip #Stanisic ist hingegen nicht in Quarantäne! Das Abwehr-Talent ist an der Säbener Straße und macht Reha nach Muskelbündelriss im Leistungszentrum. — BILD FC Bayern (@BILD_Bayern) January 4, 2022

Josip #Stanisic , however, is not in quarantine! The defensive talent is on Säbener Strasse and does rehab after a torn muscle in the performance center.

With things seemingly spiraling out of control, there is doubt on on whether or not Bayern Munich will be able to field a squad on Friday against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

BFW will have more on the obstacles Bayern Munich is facing for Friday shortly.