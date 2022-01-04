Bayern Munich clash against Gladbach is in doubt due to COVID-19 outbreak

Bayern Munich are looking to start the Rückrunde off on the right foot with a revenge match against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday. Bayern are yet to beat Gladbach this season after tying their first match and being blown out by Gladbach in the DFB Pokal. However, the omicron variant of COVID-19 is threatening to disrupt these plans with a major spike in positive cases.

If more positive cases are confirmed, the game on Friday could be postponed. According to the DFL as per Bild, a team has to have more than 15 amateur/first-team players available with at least nine first team players and a goalkeeper. If Bayern’s virus outbreak continues to spread, Bayern could have trouble meeting the minimum requirements:

Paragraph 2 of the DFL game regulations states under point 3 (“Dismissal due to illness of players”) that a team must have “more than 15 amateurs / contract players who are eligible to play and / or are eligible to play in the licensed team.” At least nine licensed players and one goalkeeper.

Bayern Munich players that have reportedly tested positive since returning to training include Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso, Tanguy Nianzou, Kingsley Coman, Omar Richards, Leroy Sané, and Dayot Upamecano.

Things could get interesting since Bouna Sarr and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are out on international duty as well. Malik Tillman and Christian Früchtl can be options to fill the void. Games could be postponed, but if they aren’t Bayern might have one hell of a time putting together a squad for upcoming matches.