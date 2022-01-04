Report: Bayern Munich currently not looking at Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek

One of the odd transfer rumors that has come out over the past few weeks was the links between Bayern Munich and forlorn Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman is badly in need of a change of scenery and with Bayern Munich’s sale of Michael Cuisance and the uncertain futures of Corentin Tolisso and Marc Roca, the Bavarians seemed like a somewhat logical destination — especially considering the poor transition (so far) that Marcel Sabitzer has made to the club.

In some ways, Bayern Munich’s perennial midfield logjam could be fed through the wood chipper next summer. Even with all of that potential change, Sport Bild is reporting that the Bavarians are not considering a move for Van de Beek at this point:

But is Van de Beek even a candidate for Bayern? Currently not! According to SPORT BILD information, Munich is not currently dealing with midfielders. The focus of those responsible is much more on a right-back. In addition, a winger could be needed if Kingsley Coman (25) wants to leave the club. Van de Beek is not an issue in Munich this winter. Also because it would be much too expensive.

The part of the rumor that had at least some fans buzzing was the word that Julian Nagelsmann was requesting Van de Beek. Even if the manager wants the Netherlands international, it looks like Bayern Munich is planning to spend its money in other areas after the Rückrunde.