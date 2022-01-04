Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller was Europe’s top assister in 2021

Thomas Müller’s career at Bayern Munich was resurged under Hansi Flick following the departure of Niko Kovac. Müller has been rock solid since then and has been a vital part of Bayern’s structure ever since. Since Flick took over the reins at Bayern, no one has since doubted the ability of Müller. In fact, Müller might have had the best year of his career in 2021.

Müller provided more assists than anyone else in Europe’s top five leagues in the calendar year of 2021. The Bayern Munich legend provided 36 assists in all appearances for Bayern and Germany this year. Not only did Müller have the most, but he had an incredible nine more assists than second place (Filip Kostic and Marco Reus).

Credit has to be given to Kostic who provided 27 assists in 50 just games with far weaker sides and teammates to play alongside with. Kostic is clearly an exceptional talent as well! Also on the list is Leroy Sané who finished the year in 5th place on the list with 23 assists in 69 games.

Müller is on pace this season to break some records as he already has in the Hinrunde. No player has assisted as often as he has in the first half of the season since the data has been collected back in 2004. With 15 assists so far, Müller has been incredible. Only time will tell what his tally could reach this season!