Bayern Munich Alumni: Arsenal, Newcastle United, Leicester City interested in FC Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, but salary is an issue

According to a report from The Mirror, former Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho is available for a bargain basement figure.

Because of the Brazilian’s high salary, FC Barcelona is having a hard time finding a buyer — even with the asking price of approximately €9 million:

Barcelona want a definitive answer from Arsenal by Wednesday over the signing of Philippe Coutinho. Newcastle and Leicester are also eyeing the former Liverpool midfielder, 29, who will be sold by the La Liga giants this month. The Gunners want to take Brazilian Coutinho on loan for six months, with an obligation to buy in the summer for £5million plus add-ons. They would pay all his £200,000-a-week-plus wages in that time. But Barca prefer to sell now for £7.5m. If the two sides cannot agree a deal, he could return to Brazil, where Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras are both keen.

Coutinho surely has a lot to offer another club, but his salary has made him persona non grata for many clubs. Will the Brazilian take a pay cut to get out of Barcelona or will he stick to his guns, while his career wastes away?