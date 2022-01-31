Marcel Sabitzer’s agent offers measured reply to former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

The agent for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer offered a measured retort to former club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s earlier, critical statements of Sabitzer and Niklas Süle.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured Wittman’s statements to Sky Sport.

“I think if you judge by his performances in Leipzig, then I do think that he has a lot of room for improvement. He has to fully arrive. The first six months are over now, he wasn’t able to take part in any preseason. Everything was done on the last day. I believe that now after the winter preparation you will see a new Sabitzer,” Wittmann said. “There’s no reason for Sabitzer to say that he has to go, he has to show himself, he’s a top player and Bayern Munich is in a different league. I think now the integration period is over. And now I hope that we will see the Marcel Sabitzer that I know and that he knows himself.”

Rummenigge’s earlier comments on both Sabitzer and Süle were not well-received by fans and Wittmann seems to have handled his reply about as well as possible.