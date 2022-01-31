Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann delighted with Paul Wanner’s extension

Bayern Munich’s new rising talent, Paul Wanner, signed a long-term contract with the Bavarian club. He has a bright future ahead of him, and he will continue to train with Bayern’s first team.

According to Sport1’s sources, Julian Nagelsmann is impressed with Wanner and his progress. He had many one-on-one sessions with him in recent weeks, and Nagelsmann’s trust helped Wanner and his family decide to stay in Munich.

The coach told Bayern’s website that he is very happy with the extension. “We have now accompanied his first steps in the Bundesliga, and many more are to follow. Paul is a special talent that we want to promote. I, and my coaching team, will try to live up to the expectations he has of us. On the other hand, we expect that Paul will always give everything he has.”

Big things are expected from Wanner after he made Bayern Munich history — he is the youngest ever Bundesliga player for the Rekordmeister. Reportedly, Bayern will give him shirt number 14 — the number Xabi Alonso used to wear.