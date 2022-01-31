Breaking: Bayern Munich young prodigy Paul Wanner signs a long-term contract

Bayern Munich’s Paul Wanner has had an impressive start in the new year. He made the first appearance for Bayern’s first team, and now, the bosses prepared a professional contract for the youngster along with Xabi Alonso’s old number.

There has been a lot of talk regarding Paul’s future. His current contract was running out in the summer, but Marco Neppe and Hasan Salihamidžić secured Wanner’s signature with a long-term contract — which has been confirmed by Bayern’s website. Although the exact details of the contract have not been made public, we can expect to know more soon.

Brazzo is very impressed by the midfielder and is happy with the extension: ”We are very happy that Paul Wanner is continuing his very good development at FC Bayern. Paul has shown in training with the professionals that he has the chance to grow into our team with his talent. The fact that he was already being used in the Bundesliga at the age of 16 confirms his class, but also the excellent work being done at the FC Bayern campus.”

Bayern’s plan with Wanner

Paul Wanner will most probably follow the similar path Jamal Musiala has taken. According to Sport1 sources, he will train with the first team, and loaning him out is not an option. Bayern’s bosses also found a solution for Paul’s education, so he’ll be able to train in the mornings with Julian Nagelsmann.

Paul Wanner is very happy to stay in his ‘dream club’: “I am incredibly proud and happy to have signed my first contract with FC Bayern today. My childhood dream has come true. I have been playing for FC Bayern since I was 12 years old and always wanted to become a professional here. I would like to thank everyone at the FC Bayern Campus, plus Hasan Salihamidžić and head coach Julian Nagelsmann for their trust. A huge thanks go to my family, who have always supported me.”