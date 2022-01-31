Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge unloads on Niklas Süle, Marcel Sabitzer

During an interview with Sky Sport, Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge did not hold back on hammering both Niklas Süle and Marcel Sabitzer.

Süle, who will be leaving the club during the summer on a free transfer, drew the most ire from Rummenigge.

“The problem is that he’s never really established himself in his position. When you line up the best players in the team, Niklas Süle is not there at the moment. He has to question himself,” Rummenigge said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

That seems a bit debatable, harsh, and maybe a little vindictive from Rummenigge for a player that many would argue has been the squad’s top overall defender this season.

The former CEO did not stop doling out opinions there, however.

Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has struggled mightily since moving over from RB Leipzig and Rummenigge did not cut him any slack.

“He was a luxury transfer,” said Rummenigge. “He hasn’t really improved the squad in the way we might have imagined.”

At this point, Sabitzer looks like a “non-fit” with the club and could be a candidate to move on after the season if things do not turn around.

Whether he has an official position or not, Rummenigge’s opinion still holds a lot of weight in Bavaria and these statements will likely send some shockwaves through the locker room.