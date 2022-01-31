Update: Bayern Munich’s Nemanja Motika wants to leave, Red Star Belgrade and Hamburger SV are options

Update: 7:00AM EST

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Nemanja Motika wants to leave Bayern Munich:

Nemanja #Motika will den #FCBayern verlassen! Wie auch @Plettigoal berichtet, prüft der Verein derzeit ein konkretes Angebot von Roter Stern Belgrad. Es geht um einen Verkauf, der etwas mehr als zwei Millionen Euro einbringen könnte. @SPORT1 #DeadlineDay — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) January 31, 2022

Nemanja #Motika wants to leave the #FCBayern ! As also reported by @Plettigoal, the club is currently considering a concrete offer from Red Star Belgrade. It’s about a sale that could bring in just over two million euros. @SPORT1 #DeadlineDay

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich prospect Nemanja Motika is getting a lot of late interest as the winter transfer window enters its final hours.

Motika, an 18-year-old wing, is having a breakout season on campus for Bayern Munich, but is playing a position that already had Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala blocking his path on the senior team.

Motika, though, has been one of the most productive players on Bayern Munich’s youth campus. In 26 games across all competitions for Bayern Munich II, Motika has amassed 18 goals and nine assists.

Per Plettenberg, Red Star Belgrade is willing to pay up to €2 million for Motika:

News Nemanja #Motika: Roter Stern Belgrad wants him. They offer more than €2m transfer fee. @HSV is also in the race. We talk about that now @SkySportsNews! #FCBayern @crvenazvezdafk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2022

News Nemanja #Motika: Red Star Belgrade wants him. They offer more than €2m transfer fee. @HSV is also in the race. We talk about that now @SkySportsNews! #FCBayern @crvenazvezdafk

Sit tight Bayern Munich fans, there could be some movement in the final hours of the winter transfer window.