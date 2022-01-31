Bavarian Podcast Works S4E23: A Bayern Munich transfers mega discussion — Niklas Sule, Christensen, midfielders, and more!

It’s been over a week since Bayern Munich last played a game, and we’re suffering from withdrawal symptoms. There aren’t any games to talk about, so let’s talk transfers! Bayern didn’t do any business this winter, but the rumor mills have been turning. No, we’re not gonna discuss meme transfers like Thomas Muller to Everton, but there’s plenty more else to get into.

In this episode, Tom and Ineednoname discuss:

Talking about the ins and outs of the Niklas Sule decision — why is he leaving, and could Bayern have done more to keep him?

Who should replace Niklas Sule — Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Chris Richards, or maybe someone else?

The question marks over Leon Goretzka’s fitness, and what that means for the club going forward.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

