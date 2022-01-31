Bundesliga Watch: Max Kruse transfers from Union Berlin to Wolfsburg

Former Bayern Munich target, Max Kruse, a talisman for Union Berlin whose talents have been sought out by many a Bundesliga club has decided to leave the club in the current transfer window for VfL Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg is in the midst of a relegation battle; having undergone one coaching change (replacing Mark Van Bommel with Florian Kohfeldt), they might need to undergo another one very soon to have a chance of turning their season around.

Therefore, this decision by Kruse, who has proven to be Union’s hero on too many occasions and has shocked the club by leaving, is quite unbelievable. However, Kruse explained that a highly paid, long term contract was the reason.

Union Berlin will definitely be a lesser side without Kruse. He sets goals up, scores them himself and fights for every ball. Union would certainly not want to let him go under regular circumstances. I am not entirely sure what he can add to the Wolfsburg squad aside from a spark; that being said, Wolfsburg’s situation has taken the spark out of many of their players — they, like Borussia Mönchengladbach, have one of the best squads in the league and should be fighting for a place in the top six, not barely scraping by.

Kruse played for Wolfsburg previously in the 2015/16 season and played under Kohfeldt at Werder Bremen. He might prove me wrong and prove to be the talisman Wolfsburg needs to pull them out of a relegation fight.

Either way, this is one of the most surprising pieces of news from the Bundesliga this season and I hope, we still get to witness the best of Kruse moving forward.