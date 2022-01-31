Report: Bayern Munich’s Adrian Fein set to join Dynamo Dresden on loan

Adrian Fein looks set to join Dynamo Dresden on loan, according to multiple reports out of Germany (first by Sportbuzzer). Fein would join the 2.Bundesliga side for the remainder of the season. His current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

It’s been rumored that Fein’s current loan with Greuther Fürth would be canceled during this window, allowing the 22 year old to find a new club in order to get playing time. Hannover 96 were interested in bringing Fein to the club, but it appears as though he has chose Dresden.

Fein wasn’t able to get on the field at Fürth, not making the squad in 8 of their last 10 matches. He only played for 7 minutes in those two appearances.

This will be the fifth team that Bayern have loaned Fein two over the last several seasons. His best two years came in 2018/19 with Jahn Regensburg and 2019/20 with Hamburg, both in the 2.Bundesliga. During the campaign with HSV, he was considered one of their best players, and they just missed out on promotion.