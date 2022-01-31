Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech; Bundesliga is home to the best strikers; Wout Weghorst to Burnley; The latest on Denis Zakaria; and MORE!

Could Bayern Munich have its eyes on Chelsea FC’s Hakim Ziyech? One report out of Spain

Bayern Munich have now entered themselves in the race to sign Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech. Ziyech has often struggled to find consistency in his performances while at Chelsea, prompting Thomas Tuchel to not always be able to provide him with consistent minutes. Something which Bayern feel has left the door open for them to showcase their interest in him. According to Fichajes, Ziyech would welcome a move away from Chelsea due to his inconsistent playing time, with the 28-year-old completing a full game in the Premier League just three times from his nine starts. He has also made four sub appearances. The Bavarians are to said to be very appreciative of the quality in the Moroccan’s left foot, as showcased by his goal of the season contender against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

Ziyech was linked to Bayern Munich before moving to Chelsea, but a transfer now seems like a longshot.

I can’t argue with Rudi Völler on this:

Does the Bundesliga have Europe's best No.9s?

Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are the absolute cream of the crop and Patrik Schick is getting better and better. That is a pretty awesome trio to be able to watch week-in and week-out.

There might not be a game for Bayern Munich this weekend, but it was an extremely eventful period nonetheless.

The news was certainly not the best if you are a fan of Niklas Süle, so examining the fallout from his expected departure is right atop of this week’s agenda. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Süle’s upcoming exit and a walk through of the top candidates to replace him. Will it be Matthias de Ligt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, or Matthias Ginter? Or “maybe it’s something really cool that I don’t even know about” like Frank the Tank said in Old School.

Could Bayern Munich have a legitimate shot to get Erling Haaland if Robert Lewandowski leaves?

Alexander Nübel’s future at Bayern Munich is dependent on the length of Manuel Neuer’s contract extension.

Why the FC Bayern: Behind the Legend documentary was terrific, painful, genuine — and ultimately well done — all at the same time.

Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst is reportedly on his way to Burnley.

Burnley have reached full agreement with Wolfsburg for Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. Fee will be around €15m add ons included, personal terms agreed too.



Medical expected today

Wolfsburg is a disaster, so it would be tough to dog Weghorst for rolling out. Good luck to the Dutchman.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Denis Zakaria’s transfer might be contingent on Rodrigo Betancur moving to Tottenham Hotspur:

Juventus are prepared to complete Denis Zakaria signing once they'll agree on final fee for Rodrigo Bentancur to Tottenham, now discussed around €19m plus add ons.

Zakaria's waiting, ready to sign with Juventus - €5m plus add ons to 'Gladbach on the table.



Zakaria’s waiting, ready to sign with Juventus - €5m plus add ons to ‘Gladbach on the table. pic.twitter.com/vl5yTM9WBH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

It seems like this deal for Zakaria will get done, but the clock is ticking.

Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich engage in a little footy tennis: