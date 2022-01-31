Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn touts Manuel Neuer to play until he’s 40

If there is anyone who could speak authoritatively on whether or not Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer can maintain his current level of play at this stage of his career, it is club CEO Oliver Kahn.

A goalkeeping legend in his own right, Kahn is one of the key decision-makers at Bayern Munich and will have a say in Neuer’s upcoming contract extension. Based on the statements below, Kahn sounds like he will absolutely be in support of a new deal for Neuer.

“Yes, he absolutely can. Manuel is breaking all records and is leaving me with nothing. I told him to leave some records for me. But he is very ambitious and is showing no signs of fatigue,” Kahn said (as captured by Abendzeitung). “He’s leading the team. You can see it and you can hear it. He’s the typical example of a player who is never satisfied. He’s still very capable to play for a long time. I was 38 or 39 when I retired. I slowly had enough. Manuel is different.”

The trickle-down effect on an extension for Neuer will be felt by several players. Still, the Germany international has not seen a drop in form and could ultimately prove Kahn to be correct with his assessment.