Taylor Booth will leave Bayern Munich for FC Utrecht of the Eredivisie

Taylor Booth will leave the Bayern Munich campus this summer and will join the Eredivisie side, FC Utrecht on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old American on why he will make this move to the Netherlands had this to say, “It just feels like a perfect step for my own development. The conversations I had with various people within FC Utrecht convinced me, and I am really excited about this adventure.”

️ The first transfer for the 2022/2023 season has been announced .



Welcome, !#fcutrecht #utrecht pic.twitter.com/rJnwQvADO9 — FC Utrecht (@FCUtrecht_EN) January 30, 2022

FC Utrecht seems to be equally excited for Booth to join. Of the impending move, technical director, Jordy Zuidam had this to say, “Taylor is a huge talent who currently plays for Bayern Munich and has now also been invited to the American national team. With him we bring in a dynamic midfielder with a lot of footballing ability. He’s a box-to-box player that plays with a lot of energy which means he will fit well into our system. We are proud that we were able to convince him to choose us.”

Booth, a native of Ogden, Utah, joined Bayern’s Academy with the U19s in 2019 from the Real Salt Lake Academy. By 2020 he was training with Bayern II and made a few appearances before being loaned out to the Austrian Bundesliga side SKN St Pölten in January 2021. Booth made one appearance for Bayern’s senior team in the first round of this season’s DFB-Pokal.