Report: Bayern Munich’s Bright Arrey-Mbi set to join FC Köln on 18 month loan

According to multiple reports in Germany, Bayern Munich is set to loan defender Bright Arrey-Mbi to FC Köln through the summer of 2023. The 18-year-old defender is set to continue his development with a side currently pushing for one of the Bundesliga’s European spots for next season.

First reported by Kölnische Rundschau and then Bild, Köln are in the middle of rebuilding their squad after several defensive departures during this window, so Arrey-Mbi will be given the opportunity to prove himself with the first division side.

Arrey-Mbi’s contract was set to expire this summer; however, according to the Rundschau report, Bayern and Arrey-Mbi reached a contract extension before sending him out on loan for 18 months. Sky Sports is reporting that he loan will not include an option to buy.

With rumors already swirling around Jamie Lawrence leaving Bayern II on loan this winter as well, Arrey-Mbi is the latest blow to the young side’s chances at full promotion this season. The Regionalliga side was already playing with mostly players that could still play for Bayern’s U-19 side, and it’s now looking like the side will get even younger.