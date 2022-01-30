Javi Martinez questions the training methods of Niko Kovač at Bayern Munich

Javi Martinez left Bayern Munich last summer on a free transfer, and now, he plays in Qatar for Qatar FC. Martinez won a double treble at Bayern, and he has mostly fond memories of his time in Bavaria.

But in a recent Twitch stream (via Abendzeitung), the Spaniard doubted the training methods of Niko Kovač while he was coaching at Bayern. “Under Niko Kovač, we always had to ride our bikes for 40 minutes before and after every training session. At some point, we questioned the coach’s training methods.”

It’s well known that the players didn’t like Kovač very much, and Kovač lost his grip on the squad, and his unusual training methods obviously played a part in Niko’s firing. “It got to a point where we were all unclear whether we were actually preparing for the league or the Tour de France.”

After his unsuccessful spell at Bayern Munich, he went to Monaco AS, but just recently got fired there. Now, rumors suggest that he might replace Adi Hütter as the new coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach.