Jamal Musiala loves being surrounded by veteran stars at Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala is soaking up everything he can at Bayern Munich.

Young, talented, and ambitious, Musiala is surrounded by legends on Bayern Munich’s roster — something that is not lost on the Germany international.

“As a kid, I always wanted to win. That’s carried over to professional football at the highest level. You learn that from the best at FC Bayern. Manu is 35, will soon be 36, but he’s showing no signs of slowing down. I think he can still play for 5 more years,” Musiala told Sport Bild via (@iMiaSanMia). “Nobody in football can speak as much as Thomas (Müller). I’ve never played with someone like him. Thomas is an exceptional footballer and a unique person.”

What makes Müller so special, though, is how he invests himself into his teammates. And for those wondering, Musiala does not see himself — or anyone else — as being capable of providing everything that Müller brings to the squad.

“He helps his teammates a lot on the pitch. Being his successor? Thomas will still play for many years like Manu. Nobody can replace him the same way. If I then play in his position, I’ll bring a new style, my own style,” said Musiala.

As for Robert Lewandowski, Musiala admires the Poland international’s attitude, mindset, and determination.

“It’s great to see closely how professional Robert is. He’s 33 and cannot be fitter than he is. To have such a role model in the team motivates me. You can see how his professionalism extended his career,” Musiala remarked.