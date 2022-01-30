Report: Matthias Ginter a fallback option for Bayern Munich as club zeroes in on Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter would offer Bayern Munich a quick, painless replacement for outgoing defender Niklas Süle, but the club is focused on Chelsea FC center-back Andreas Christensen instead.

Bayern Munich seems to have kicked the scenario around enough to know that it could pursue Ginter — if it falls short of its top choice:

As in the summer transfer period, Matthias Ginter is once again traded as a candidate for Bayern’s central defense. But SPORT1 knows: A commitment from Noch-Gladbacher is currently not an issue on Säbener Straße. The name Ginter has been repeatedly discussed by the Bayern bosses in recent months because the 28-year-old, as a long-standing Bundesliga professional and national player, would not have any settling-in difficulties, could also play as a right-back and could be obtained comparatively cheaply (no fee when changing in the summer, “moderate” salary for a top defender).

Hau went on to say that Ginter would really only be a serious option for Bayern Munich if the club whiffs on Christensen. In addition, Hau says that Inter Milan is still a serious player for Ginter, who could team up with fellow Germany international, Robin Gosens, who just signed with the Italian club.