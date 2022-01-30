 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich 16-year-old loanee Lovro Zvonarek scores on his return from injury

It’s been a rough two months for Zvonarek, but he marked his return with a goal.

By Phillip Quinn
Coronavirus - Bundesliga Photo by Jann Philip Gronenberg/picture alliance via Getty Images

When Bayern Munich announced the signing of Lovro Zvonarek back in September, not much was known about him. He’s a 16-year-old kid that made his first team debut for Slaven Belupo at the end of last season, and Bayern were reportedly paying a fee that could rise to €5 million for him. That’s about it!

Zvonarek made nine league appearances for Zvonarek in the first half of the season before being set back by two separate injuries. His tenth appearance this season in the Croatian top flight came on Saturday against Osijek, and he didn’t disappoint. After nearly picking up an assist earlier in the match, Zvonarek gave Slaven Belupo the 1-0 lead with a tidy finish after getting past a defender on a long ball played over the top. It was his first goal of the season to go along with his one assist.

Hopefully, the 16-year-old attacker can stay healthy for the duration of the season.

It’s not yet known what kind of long-term plans that Bayern has for Zvonarek. Do they bring him to Munich and stick him with Bayern II? Do they let him stay and play another season in the Croatian first division? He turns 17 in May, so I think we’ll see what kind of trajectory Bayern think for his career this summer.

