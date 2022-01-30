Bayern Munich’s Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Cameroon advance to AFCON Semifinals

Cameroon continue their impressive run at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. On Saturday, the hosts topped Gambia 2-0 to advance to the Semifinals. They’ve already topped their 2019 performance, when they were dumped out of the Round of 16 by Nigeria.

The star of the show against Gambia was Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi. The 29 year old nabbed both goals in the match for his fourth and fifth goals of the current AFCON. He now trails only his teammate Al Nassr’s Vincent Aboubakar in the race for the Golden Boot.

Unfortunately for Bayern Munich fans, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting did not feature in this match. In the four prior matches of the tournament, Choupo-Moting has two starts and two substitute appearances.

Cameroon is the first team to advance to the Semifinals. They will face the winner of Egypt and Morocco on February 3. Bayern’s other AFCON participant, Senegal’s Bouna Sarr, will be in action against Equatorial Guinea on January 30.