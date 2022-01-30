Bayern Munich’s Saki Kumagai, Japan advance to 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Quarterfinals

Bayern Munich’s Saki Kumagai and Japan have advanced to the Quarterfinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup where they will face Thailand. Japan topped Group C featuring South Korea, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

With easy wins over Vietnam and Myanmar, Japan and South Korea knew that first place in the group would come down to the match between the two teams on the final matchday of the Group Stage. A 1-1 draw would boost Japan to first place thanks to goal difference.

Kumagai started all three matches at centerback, playing the full 90 in two of them and coming off just before the hour mark against Vietnam.

The other side of the bracket has the standout tie of the round with Australia facing South Korea. The football gods have set the brackets up perfectly to where one can expect a Final where Japan likely plays either Australia or South Korea.

Quarterfinals

China PR vs. Vietnam

Japan vs. Thailand

Australia vs. South Korea

Chinese Taipei vs. Philippines