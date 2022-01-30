Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid scoping Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso; More links between Tottenham Hotspur and Alexander Nübel; Taylor Booth likely to leave Bayern; The latest on Raphinha and Donny van de Beek; and MORE!

Real Madrid is rumored to have interest in Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry:

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly tracking the situation of 26-year-old German international Serge Gnabry at Bayern Munich. According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Serge Gnabry is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The La Liga heavyweights are closely monitoring the 26-year-old German international’s situation at Bayern Munich, with talks over a renewal currently stalled.

This would certainly be a shocking move for Gnabry, but we have yet to see the Germany international state anything about wanting to explore the rough waters of the transfer market.

There is a late bidder jumping into the fray for upcoming Bayern Munich free agent Niklas Süle: Real Madrid. Could Süle be looking to join his old mate David Alaba? I don’t know, but Los Blancos seem like they want to find out:

Real Madrid have reportedly emerged as the favourites to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Süle. The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Bundesliga champions during the 2021-22 campaign, making 25 appearances in all competitions, including 18 outings in Germany’s top flight. However, the Germany international’s contract at Allianz Arena is due to expire this summer, and Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn recently revealed that the centre-back is set to leave on a free transfer. Chelsea and Barcelona are among the clubs to be credited with an interest in Sule, who has won four Bundesliga titles and the Champions League during his time with Der FCB. However, according to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are at the head of the queue for the German, with the La Liga leaders desperate to bring another centre-back to the club this summer.

This would be a stunner of a move, but how much validity there is to the rumor remains up for debate. Süle could be the type of defender to really impact the squad.

Finally, Real Madrid is also said to be looking at Corentin Tolisso:

Bayern star Corontin Tolisso’s contract expires next summer. So far, the Frenchman has not been able to agree on an extension of his working paper with those responsible at Bayern. According to Mundo Deportivo , Real Madrid now wants to take advantage of this fact. The Madrilenians are said to have set their eyes on the 27-year-old midfielder. Coach Carlo Ancelotti knows Tolisso from their time together at Bayern Munich and would like to lure the 2018 world champion to the Spanish capital. For their part, Bayern would like to extend Tolisso so that they don’t have to let the next star go on a free transfer. Last summer, Munich could not agree on an extension with David Alaba and ended up losing him to Real Madrid on a free transfer. According to SPORT1 information, there is still no clear trend from the player in which direction it is going.

Imagine, Real Madrid getting Süle and Tolisso for free, while paying for Gnabry (will never happen)...the scenes on social media would be wild.

There might not be a game for Bayern Munich this weekend, but it was an extremely eventful period nonetheless.

The news was certainly not the best if you are a fan of Niklas Süle, so examining the fallout from his expected departure is right atop of this week’s agenda. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Süle’s upcoming exit and a walk through of the top candidates to replace him. Will it be Matthias de Ligt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, or Matthias Ginter? Or “maybe it’s something really cool that I don’t even know about” like Frank the Tank said in Old School.

Could Bayern Munich have a legitimate shot to get Erling Haaland if Robert Lewandowski leaves?

Alexander Nübel’s future at Bayern Munich is dependent on the length of Manuel Neuer’s contract extension.

Why the FC Bayern: Behind the Legend documentary was terrific, painful, genuine — and ultimately well done — all at the same time.

Those rumors regarding Tottenham Hotspur’s alleged interest in Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel might have some validity per Goal:

The German shot-stopper is currently on loan at Monaco, but Spurs could offer him a move to the Premier League. Tottenham are considering a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, GOAL and SPOX can confirm. Bayern signed Nubel as a free agent following his departure from Schalke in June 2020, having identified him as the ideal long-term successor for first-choice shot-stopper Manuel Neuer. However, the 25-year-old has since made just four senior appearances for the German champions and is currently taking in a loan spell at Monaco to get more regular minutes. GOAL and SPOX understand that Tottenham are interested in signing the Germany international later this year, having been impressed with his performances at Monaco.

It looks like the rumors stating that Bayern Munich youngster Taylor Booth was in talks with FC Utrecht were true. Apparently, Booth has already signed a pre-contract to move on in the summer:

U.S. youth international and Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth has signed a pre-contract with Eredivisie side Utrecht and will join the team this summer, a source has confirmed to ESPN. The source added that Utrecht is also trying to secure Booth for the current window, which would require a fee to Bayern. German outlet Sport1 was the first to report Booth’s move, which is being made in the hope that the midfielder will receive more first team minutes, something that wouldn’t happen with Bayern, at least in the near term. Booth made one first team appearance with Bayern in the DFB Pokal in a 12-0 win over Bremer SV.

Leeds United has reportedly shot down an offer from West Ham United for Raphinha:

Leeds have turned down an offer from West Ham for winger Raphinha, according to the Evening Standard. The Hammers are interested in expanding their offensive line.

Remember when Raphinha-to-Bayern was all the rage?

Thomas Müller’s assist numbers are truly staggering:

Everton reportedly wants Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on a loan:

Everton want to loan midfielder Donny van de Beek from Manchester United. The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old is said to have top priority with the Toffees.

Fabrizio Romano says that this will probably go down…so it probably will. Now it’s just down to whether Van de Beek wants to move to Crystal Palace or Everton: