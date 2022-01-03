Report: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid, PSG have “opened talks” with Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger

According to Sky, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain have “opened talks” with Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rüdiger.

Manchester United is also listed in the report as a club that could get involved in the bidding fray as well. Sky says, however, that Rüdiger remains focused on staying with Chelsea:

Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus have opened talks with Antonio Rüdiger’s representatives over a pre-contract agreement this month. Rüdiger’s Chelsea contract is up in the summer. Chelsea want to extend Rüdiger’s contract. Staying at Chelsea has not been ruled out.

Chelsea’s last contract offer in the summer was not considered as it was worth half of what Chelsea’s top earners are on. Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is a long term admirer of the defender and knows Rüdiger’s brother - and agent - very well.

Rüdiger remains 100 percent focused and committed to Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel continues to count on him. Rüdiger has started 20 Premier League games this season – the most of any Chelsea outfield player.