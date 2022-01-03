Positive test for Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso hinders transfer plans as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, and others could back away

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso’s contract will expire in at the end of this season and the Bavarians are facing the fact that they could lose the Frenchman for free.

Tolisso, of course, was Bayern Munich’s record transfer in 2017 for €41.5 million, but now has been relegated to the role of a substitute. According to Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich was hoping to move Tolisso during this winter transfer window in hopes of recouping something for him, but the midfielder’s positive COVID-19 test threw a wrench into those plans.

Over the break, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Tolisso, Omar Richards, and Dino Toppmöller all tested positive and are all isolating at home until it is deemed safe for them to return.

There have been a multitude of clubs rumored to be interested in Tolisso including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma, Inter Milan and Juventus.