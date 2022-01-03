Breaking: Michael Cuisance has officially transferred from Bayern Munich to Venezia FC

Bayern Munich and Venezia FC have jointly announced the transfer of Michael Cuisance from the German Rekordmeister to Italy.

Per FCBayern.com:

Michaël Cuisance is moving from FC Bayern to FC Venice in the first Italian league with immediate effect. The 22-year-old French midfielder came to the German record champions from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019.

Hasan Salihamidžić , Sports Director of FC Bayern: “We would like to thank Michaël Cuisance for his commitment in the FC Bayern jersey and wish him all the best and much success for his future at FC Venezia.”

Cuisance played 13 competitive games (2 goals) for the Bayern professionals and was part of the team that won the treble in 2020. Last season he was loaned to the French first division club Olympique Marseille, for whom he played 30 times and scored 2 goals.