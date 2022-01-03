Breaking: Bayern Munich prospect Oliver Batista Meier has transferred to Dynamo Dresden

Once heralded as a jewel of the academy, Bayern Munich prospect Oliver Batista Meier has transferred to Dynamo Dresden.

After spending the 2020/21 campaign with SC Heerenveen on loan, Batista Meier has 12 goals and eight assists in 24 appearances for Bayern Munich II this season, which likely garnered him enough attention for Dynamo Dresden to feel like it would still be getting a player on the rise.

The news was made official on Dynamo Dresden’s Twitter account:

Die SG Dynamo Dresden hat Oliver #BatistaMeier verpflichtet. Der Offensivspieler wechselt vom FC Bayern München mit sofortiger Wirkung zur SGD und unterzeichnete einen Vertrag bis 2025. ✍️ Herzlich willkommen in Elbflorenz, Oli! https://t.co/Pfwz8CYyJh #sgd1953 pic.twitter.com/nkBl8FOgWf — SG Dynamo Dresden (@DynamoDresden) January 3, 2022

SG Dynamo Dresden has signed Oliver #BatistaMeier . The offensive player is moving from FC Bayern Munich to SGD with immediate effect and has signed a contract until 2025. Welcome to Florence on the Elbe, Oli! https://bit.ly/3mTULmV #sgd1953

Tz’s Philipp Kessler tweeted the preliminary news earlier today:

Oliver #BatistaMeier leaves @fcbayern and changes to second division @DynamoDresden after tz information. Contract until 2025. #FCBayern #DynamoDresden @mano_bonke

Batista Meier was considered to be a shoo-in for a first-team roster spot just a few years ago, but Bayern Munich’s current contingent of wingers has proven to be too difficult to break into. Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala have all just been too good.

Batista Meier, meanwhile, could use a fresh start with a club ready to commit to him and give him the opportunity for a consistent opportunity on the first team.

“I’m very happy with my move to Dynamo Dresden and the 2. Bundesliga. I’m approaching this opportunity with great ambition. I would like to take my next steps in professional football here. I’m really looking forward to the first training sessions and my new teammates,” Batista Meier said in a statement issued by Dynamo Dresden via Twitter.