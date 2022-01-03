Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich missed out on Jonas Hofmann; FC Barcelona, real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea want Niklas Süle; Barca eyeing Erling Haaland, Alvaro Morata; A Bundesliga defender to MLS; and MORE!

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann seemingly came out of nowhere, but then burst into somethin that sounded real.

As it turns out, Bayern Munich’s interest was legit and many observers speculated that the Bavarians wanted Hofmann to play right-back — a position that he plays for the German national team.

Now, however, Bayern Munich might have seen the window close on a move for Hofmann, who sounds like he wants to stay with Gladbach (at a time where the club looks set to lose several key players):

Last summer, Bayern were serious about Jonas Hofmann and wanted to sign him - but the move fell through. At the moment, Hofmann is not thinking about Bayern and could even extend his Gladbach deal. “I’m open to the whole thing. I have a very good relationship with Max Eberl,” Hofmann told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I can talk to him about anything. The fact is that I feel very comfortable in Gladbach. Otherwise I wouldn’t be able to perform as well.”

FC Barcelona is thinking about making moves for both Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Juventus’ Alvaro Morata:

Asked by Spanish media about the ongoing transfer market window, which had Barcelona FC sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City already, Blaugrana manager, Xavi Hernandez, stated: “Haaland and Morata? We are certainly pondering over both of them. Torres is a great professional, I’m sure he has the proper mindset to be a part of our team. Besides, he can play three different frontline positions, he’ll help us a lot. Dembelé? I’m aware there’s an extension negotiation ongoing, and I believe there’s going to be a happy ending. Barça are still the top among top clubs worldwide, regardless of the financial turmoil”.

It is unclear if Barca would pursue both Haaland and Morata — or just one of them. Regardless, the club is definitely having discussions regarding both players.

FC Barcelona might not be done there, though. The Catalans might also want Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle:

A new centre-back is said to be among the players that Xavi Hernandez wants to sign before the next season kicks off. There have been speculations of interest in the likes of Manchester City mainstay Aymeric Laporte and Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt. However, the financial situation at the club, coupled with Joan Laporta’s pursuit of a marquee striker could mean that the Catalans might not have the necessary situation to sign the aforementioned defenders. So, Xavi & co. will again have to look at the free-agent market to bolster their defensive ranks. And El Nacional is now reporting that Bayern Munich’s imposing centre-half, Niklas Sule, has emerged as a transfer target for the Blaugrana at the behest of their manager. The 26-year-old German international has entered the final six months of his contract at the Allianz Arena and is keen on a new challenge in his career. It has led to him rejecting the contract offers proposed by Die Roten thus far. Alerted by the situation, Barça are now plotting to make a move for the former TSG Hoffenheim starlet when his contract runs out. Aged 26, Sule still has his best years in front of him, while he has already gained a lot of experience at the highest level, having spent close to five years in Bavaria.

According to The Hard Tackle, Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, and Liverpool are also in pursuit of the Germany international:

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, who is also a transfer target for Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea. According to a report from El Nacional, Barcelona are set to battle it out with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea to sign Bayern Munich star Niklas Sule, who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Bayern Munich is not on the pitch, but that does not mean there is not a lot to talk about.

The big news has mostly revolved around the transfer market, but also with a former manager. Here is what we have on tap for the episode:

Chuck and Tom reuniting...and it felt so good!

A look at some of the biggest names that have been linked to Bayern Munich including Raphinha, Donny van de Beek, Denis Zakaria, Matthias Ginter, and more.

A look at Niko Kovac’s unfortunate situation with AS Monaco.

This is...odd. FC Köln defender Rafael Czichos is leaving the Bundesliga in favor MLS. Specifically, Czichos will head to Bastian Schweinsteiger’s old Chicago Fire squad: