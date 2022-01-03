Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard recalls tough periods in 2020

Benjamin Pavard transferred to Bayern Munich in 2019 and proceeded to have a stellar season as the squad won a treble. Much like the rest of the world, Pavard had a very difficult 2020, though.

The Frenchman was attempting to comeback from an injury that derailed the end of the 2019/20 season and just could not find his form until approximately March in 2021. It was a tough period for Pavard where he struggled both physically and mentally.

“I didn’t feel I was stagnating. I was always certain of my qualities. But some things were not easy, for example the daily lockdown we went through,” Pavard said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Not many people know what I’ve gone through. Earning a lot of money does not mean you’re happy. Family and friends are important too. I’m not complaining, but yeah, that wasn’t an easy period in my life. I wasn’t well in my private life, and that showed on the pitch. That period made me grow as a person. Today, I’m over that. I’m getting better and better since over a month.”

When Pavard has had extended periods of health, the defender has been strong. Almost to a tee, his bouts with poor form occur when attempting to return from an injury — a clear indication that he might be rushing to come back far too quickly.

Overall, despite his periodic struggles with injuries and form, Pavard is extremely happy to have made the jump to Bayern Munich — even if that left him isolated during the height of the pandemic.

“Yes. We won everything in my first season. I couldn’t dream of a better debut season. Then COVID was a difficult period. It wasn’t easy for me to be alone in a new country, far away from my family and my friends,” Pavard said.