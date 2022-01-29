Report: Bayern Munich scoping Torino FC center-back Gleison Bremer

Well...this came out of nowhere.

According to Tutto Mercato Web journalist Marco Conterio, Bayern Munich is among the clubs interest in Torino FC center-back Gleison Bremer.

Bremer is a 24-year-old Brazilian, who had been linked to both Chelsea FC and Manchester United in the past. Now, though, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Tottenham Hotspur are also among the clubs interested in Bremer:

Gleison Bremer of #Torino is among the jewels of the next market. Not only are #Milan, #Juventus and #Tottenham interested. On the central #Inter is also ready to show interest in the possible after De Vrij. And the #FCBayern in Germany, ready to test the waters. @TuttoMercatoWeb

Bayern is the latest team to show 'deep interest' in Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer (24). The club's scouts have been following the Brazilian defender. Inter are also considering Bremer to replace Stefan de Vrij. Gleison is under contract in Torino until 2023 [@marcoconterio] pic.twitter.com/EAMgnZvS5i — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 29, 2022

If you want to see some of Bremer’s handywork, here you go:

⚫ - Gleison Bremer - Defensive Skills - 21/22 pic.twitter.com/rT2fpBsATz — La Beneamata - La Beauté Nerazzurra - Limone Ball (@Inter_Beneamata) January 27, 2022

This would seem like a stretch for Bayern Munich, who has already been linked to better and more established defenders. In addition, Bremer’s current contract runs though 2023, which means that Bayern Munich would have to pay a transfer fee — something the club has not shown as willingness to do on a defender at this stage.