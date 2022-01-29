Uh oh: Juventus set to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Denis Zakaria

So here’s some bad news if you’re a Bayern Munich fan. According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have submitted an initial bid for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. Having already signed Dusan Vlahovic this window, it looks like the Old Lady has embarked on a spending spree.

Zakaria is, of course, one of Bayern Munich’s main targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. The Swiss midfielder is seen as a prime candidate for defensive midfield, as well as a potential replacement for the center-back spot left vacant by Niklas Sule. However, if Juve’s surprise bid goes through, then Brazzo and co. will have to look elsewhere for a quality midfield candidate.

Juventus have submitted an opening proposal to sign Denis Zakaria immediately: €7m add ons included. Borussia Moenchengladbach will decide soon. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Juve need at least one midfielder to leave in the next hours - Rodrigo Bentancur or Arthur Melo, as things stand. pic.twitter.com/HPnaFmNs9o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022

Per DiMarzio, the Italians have already reached an agreement with the player and are negotiating terms with Gladbach. Despite only having two days left in the winter window, Juve still have plenty of time to close a deal. This would put Zakaria beyond the reach of Bayern, who were only ever interested in a summer transfer.

Missing out on Denis Zakaria could have severe repercussions for Bayern’s future squad planning. The midfield isn’t looking too healthy at the moment — Leon Goretzka is still bogged down with a mysterious knee injury, and Corentin Tolisso still hasn’t been offered a new contract. Given that Zakaria was also envisioned as a center-back replacement for Sule, Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe will have to look further afield (and spend much more money) for quality additions to the squad.

We’ll keep an eye on this news as it develops.