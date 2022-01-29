How much exactly does Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen want from Bayern Munich?

Another day, another set of reports laying out information on Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Chelsea FC defender Andreas Christensen.

Earlier today, we saw Sport Bild’s Christian Falk report that Christensen might have some lofty goals for a financial package (as captured in BFW’s Weekend Warm-up):

Talks with the player’s family are in process, but Falk says that the Christensens are not thrilled with Bayern Munich’s offer. However, Christensen — allegedly — is willing to make the move should the two sides be able to agree on a salary. Christensen reportedly wants a financial package of €14.4 million (salary + signing bonus), which is much more than the €10 million offered to Süle. Still, his status as a free transfer is appealing to Bayern Munich.

Now, Sky Sport is reporting that Christensen might be more affordable that what Falk thinks:

The Chelsea centre-back still has a contract with the Blues until the summer. According to Sky information, the 25-year-old was offered an annual salary of 7.5 million euros, which is probably not enough for the Dane. He is currently said to earn five million euros. This makes it clear that Bayern have to put over 7.5 million euros on the table. “You won’t get a Christensen with a salary of less than ten million euros,” explains transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck. Dortmund also had interests, but the defender is too expensive for the black and yellow.

Whatever the case, one thing seems certain: The interest between the two parties appears to me mutual.