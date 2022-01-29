Trikot Kings: Bayern Munich top Europe for jersey sales in 2021

Per a new report from Bild, it’s been confirmed that Bayern Munich sold more kits than any other European Football Club in 2021. Bayern sold a total of 3.25 million kits in the calendar year and the data was officially collected by FIFA certified marketing agency “Euromerica Sport Marketing.”

Bayern finished ahead of La Liga giants Real Madrid, who clocked in with a total of 3.05 million kits, while Liverpool came in at third with a total of 2.45 million kits sold. Interestingly enough, Borussia Dortmund was also in the top ten for kit sales, beating even Paris-Saint Germain, who tallied a total of 1.18 million kits compared to Dortmund’s 1.22 million. This even takes into account the fact that PSG signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

There is good reason for Bayern topping kit sales in Europe, too. It’s not just the fact that Adidas has come out with three stellar kits for this season as well as the special edition, Oktoberfest kit for Bayern. It also has to do with the fact that, for “flocking’s” sake (i.e: names and numbers on the back on kits), Bayern has a longer average span per player of time spent at the club. For what it’s worth, this is usually a good indicator for people opting to get a name and number on the back of a kit as opposed to just getting it blank with just “FC Bayern Munchen” on the back.

Per a betting outlet called Wedbureaus.nl, Bayern has the most loyal players when it comes to average time spent at the club. Immediately, you’d draw to players like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, and at least for the 2020/21 season before they left, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, and Javi Martinez. Per the study conducted by Wedbureaus, players spend an average of 56.1 months at Bayern, with Muller and Neuer currently having served the longest tenures in Munich amongst the current first team squad.

As far as player loyalty is concerned, if you want to call it that, Borussia Monchengladbach ranks in at second in the Bundesliga with an average span of 48.6 months. Dortmund has an average span of 32.2 months, making it all the more impressive that they’re still in the top ten for kit sales. Union Berlin has the highest turnover rate with an average span of 21.4 months spent at Die Eisernen.

Just going to use this as another opportunity to hype up the Alps kit: