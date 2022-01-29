Erling Haaland says Bayern Munich is his toughest matchup, Robert Lewandowski is the best player

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland recently sat down with ESPN and touched on a number of topics including who his toughest match-up is, who the best player is, and much more.

Not shockingly, Haaland named Bayern Munich as the “toughest” team he has faced.

“I never won against Bayern Munich, so I probably have to say Bayern. I think I played six times against them, six or seven times, I lost every game,” said Haaland.

Haaland also said that he thinks Robert Lewandowski is currently the game’s best player.

“I think you have to say, you have to say Robert Lewandowski No. 1. And then you have, for me, Karim Benzema has also been amazing. Lionel Messi is also outstanding. So Benzema and Messi “share” second and third place,” Haaland said.

As far as defenders go, Haaland said Liverpool’s Virgil van Djik sits atop the list.

“I’ve been playing against a lot of good defenders, but it also matters a lot how the team is playing, if I get into the right situations and so on, but Virgil Van Dijk... he was really good,” Haaland said. “You know how tall he is, how strong he is and how fast he is. And also his timing is crazy. I don’t think I won one duel against him.”

Haaland, though, has a strong competitive fire and talked over how his life is dedicated to perfecting his craft.

“First of all, it’s to win the game: I hate to lose, I have to say it’s the worst thing. So what inspires me is to win. And to play good football, to score nice goals. For me the main thing in life is football. Of course. My whole life is basically football. Where I live, what I do, it’s all comes down to training every day and to play at the weekend. But what also inspires me is to have a really good, healthy life with really good people around me,” Haaland said. “I think I’m a really closed person that not a lot of people can come and ‘touch’ and ‘come to’ and yeah, that’s how I am. I think that’s a good way to go. And I think that’s good for my football career.”

Haaland, of course, has been linked to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain among others clubs.