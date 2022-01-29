Report: Robin Koch to fight his way back into Germany’s squad as a defensive midfielder

A few weeks ago, Leeds United player Robin Koch was listed as a candidate with an outside chance of making it to Germany’s 2022 World Cup squad, with the former Freiburg man facing competition from the likes of Niklas Süle, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schlotterbeck and Mats Hummels for a place in central-defense. Now, according to Sport1, Koch’s positional versatility could enhance his chances of returning to the national team.

Once likened to former Bayern Munich player Javi Martinez, Koch recently filled in for England International Kalvin Phillips at the base of Leeds United’s midfield. He was especially praised for putting in a ‘hard-nosed’ performance in his team’s 3-2 win over West Ham United, with the report taking note of the German’s impressive ‘passing ability and robust tackling’.

Back in August, Koch suffered a hip injury that forced him to miss almost four months of footballing action. But the 25-year-old never went off DFB’s radar, with journalist Kerry Hau stating that manager Hansi Flick and his staff remained in close contact with Koch during his rehab:

Löw’s successor Hansi Flick is following Koch’s development closely. According to SPORT1 information, he has contacted him frequently by phone in recent months to inquire about the Leeds pro’s well-being. At the DFB, they appreciate Koch’s variability and reliability on the pitch, but also his personality. During the European Championship, he had a very good rapport with regulars like Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Mats Hummels.

If he continues to impress in what can be perceived as a ‘midfield destroyer’ role at his club, Koch could get a chance to showcase his talent in Germany’s upcoming international friendlies with Israel and Netherlands.

Koch himself remains determined to return to the national team and be a part of the World Cup roster. “It is a great honor for me to play for Germany,” Koch told Sport1. “My goal is clear, to return to the national team in a timely manner and, of course, to play with the DFB in Qatar at the World Cup. Every national player dreams of being at a World Cup.”