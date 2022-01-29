Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich and Manchester United still scoping Boubacar Kamara; Doubts on Niklas Süle’s speed refuted; Dusan Vlahovic signs with Juventus; Bayern players honored; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are both still in pursuit of Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, but the French club does not appear to be ready to let 22-year-old leave this winter.

In fact, Marseille seems more likely to take the chance that Kamara could leave for free in the summer.

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle has had a hell of week and is now dealing with the perception that he might be, well, slow.

Of course, some fans who are not overly familiar with the Germany international might look at the big fella and assume he is a lumbering oaf. Süle, though, is anything but that.

Kevin Hatchard was there to dispel any of those notions:

If anyone looks at Niklas Süle and writes him off as being slow, they’re getting it demonstrably wrong. He posted top speed of 33.7 km/h in the first half of the season, making him the sixth-quickest player in the Bayern squad. Strong, quick, technically sound. No real weakness. — Kevin Hatchard ⚽️ (@kevinhatchard) January 27, 2022

Hatchard also provided some insight on those rumors linking Süle to Chelsea FC:

They’ve been interested in him for quite a while now. Prob depends on their negotiations with existing defenders. — Kevin Hatchard ⚽️ (@kevinhatchard) January 27, 2022

There might not be a game for Bayern Munich this weekend, but it was an extremely eventful period nonetheless.

The news was certainly not the best if you are a fan of Niklas Süle, so examining the fallout from his expected departure is right atop of this week’s agenda. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Süle’s upcoming exit and a walk through of the top candidates to replace him. Will it be Matthias de Ligt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, or Matthias Ginter? Or “maybe it’s something really cool that I don’t even know about” like Frank the Tank said in Old School.

Could Bayern Munich have a legitimate shot to get Erling Haaland if Robert Lewandowski leaves?

Alexander Nübel’s future at Bayern Munich is dependent on the length of Manuel Neuer’s contract extension.

Why the FC Bayern: Behind the Legend documentary was terrific, painful, genuine — and ultimately well done — all at the same time.

After a flirtation with Bayern Munich, Tom Bischof has inked a new deal with Hoffenheim. Bischof’s new contract will run through June 2025:

Tom #Bischof extends his contract until 30th June 2025 ✍️



The 16-year-old has progressed through the youth ranks in Hoffenheim and against Union Berlin on Matchday 19, he was the youngest player in #TSG history to feature in a #Bundesliga matchday squad. pic.twitter.com/9zuD336jAw — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) January 28, 2022

It was said that if Bayern Munich was going to reach a new deal with Paul Wanner that Bischof likely would not continue his conversations with the Bavarians. So...maybe a contract extension is on the horizon for Wanner?

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo was rumored to be on Bayern Munich’s list of possible transfers, but the forward has extended his contract with his current club:

Juventus signed rumored Bayern Munich striker target Dusan Vlahovic and announced it on their Twitter account:

Vlahovic is moving from Fiorentina and Fabrizio Romano provided some information on the deal:

Dusan Vlahović to Juventus, done deal and here we go! Total agreement with player, agents and Fiorentina. €75m fee add ons included. €7m net salary per season. ⭐️⚪️⚫️ #Vlahovic



Vlahović will undergo medical tests in Turin and sign his long-term contract soon. Deal completed. pic.twitter.com/6JYaKTxZSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2022

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, and Joshua Kimmich were named to WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Month:

Bayern Munich sure never leaves us in need of things to talk about.

You might be used to hearing two hosts on the Bavarian Podcast Works flagship show, but everyone else has been abducted (I think?), so you’ve got me on a solo mission to discuss the following topics: